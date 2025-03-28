Danny Wolf NIL Worth: How much does Michigan star make in endorsements?
By Matt Reed
After a few seasons with the Yale Bulldogs, Danny Wolf has become a household name across the Big Ten and during the NCAA Tournament after joining the Michigan Wolverines.
Wolf is considered a top NBA Draft propsect considering his 7'0" stature and ability to not only score points and pick up rebounds but also provide for his teammates. This season, Wolf's averaging nearly a double-double with 13 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
The junior center signed with large sports entertainment agency CAA in 2024, and has since become a focal point for the Wolverines as they aim to continue their deep run in the NCAA Tournament following their Big Ten Tournament title.
Wolf's move over to Michigan also allowed him to take part in the Champions Collective, an NIL fund for Wolverines athletes that has distributed over $30 million so far.
His exact NIL valuation isn't known, but considering there's a lot of hype around Wolf as a potential first-round pick in June's draft there's definitely no shortage of brands looking to work with him.
