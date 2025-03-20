The Rizzler is off to the perfect start with March Madness bracket
By Tyler Reed
One of the best parts of March Madness is filling out a bracket. Before the tip of the tournament, everyone is of the belief that their bracket is the best.
The official NCAA March Madness X account has been sharing brackets made by celebrities to see how they stack up during this journey.
RELATED: Barack Obama's 2025 March Madness bracket starts NCAA Tournament off with big upset
Names like Air Bud, Micah Parsons, and Taylor Rooks are just to name a few. However, nobody brings better vibes than The Rizzler.
The social media icon has the St. John's Red Storm cutting down the nets in the national championship. The Rizzler also has predicted Yale to make the Final Four and Norfolk State to reach the Sweet 16.
One may think that some of those picks are a little bit of stretch. However, The Rizzler is off to the perfect start already.
The choice to select the Creighton Bluejays is paying dividens for The Rizzler, and myself. Now, with a Purdue vicvtoy, The Rizzler has hit his first two games on his bracket.
With the way the current scores are in the Wisconsin, Houston, and Auburn games, the rizz master could be looking at a 5-0 start.
Brackets are what makes the NCAA Tournament the exciting cinema it has become. Nobody knows who will take home the bracket pool crown.
A Yale Final Four sounds funny on paper. However, what are you going to do when the Bulldogs are there and The Rizzler has the final laugh? May the college basketball Gods allow this to be the perfect bracket.
