Micah Parsons shocked by Myles Garrett's new massive contract
By Tyler Reed
The Cleveland Browns have already had a roller coaster of an offseason. Longtime Browns star Myles Garrett had requested a trade from the franchise due to differences in the future of the organization.
However, on Sunday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Browns and Garrett agreed on a new deal that made Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
This move seemed quite surprising since it felt that Garrett was done in Cleveland; however, money always talks.
Money also talks to the rest of the league as other players keep close tabs on the deals being made, and one of those players is Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
Parsons was quick to take to social media to share his feelings on Garrett becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
The Cowboys star is currently in the middle of his contract negotiations, and this news may have driven up the price for Parsons.
Now, it doesn't seem the Cowboys would let a talent like Parsons walk away. However, are they willing to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league?
Parsons is just 25 years old and has a career resume that could already have him a spot in Canton. A four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection, Parsons is still chasing the best days of his career, which undoubtedly haven't happened yet.
Decisions, decisions. It appears that Jerry Jones will once again have his Cowboys as the focal point of yet another NFL offseason.
