Barack Obama's 2025 March Madness bracket starts NCAA Tournament off with big upset
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 NCAA Tournament is underway, so everyone will be keeping an eye on their March Madness bracket. Among the millions of people who fill out a bracket each and every year is President Barack Obama.
When Obama, an avid basketball fan, was in office, he began the tradition of filling out his bracket publicly each and every year.
This season, he is back once again with his latest installment of March Madness picks.
The official March Madness social media accounts shared the former president's selections that kick off the Big Dance with a big upset in the first round. Obama has the No. 11 seed VCU Rams taking down the No. 6 seed BYU Cougars on Day 1.
As for the winner, Obama is rolling with No. 2 overall see Duke.
Obama's Final Four consists of Auburn, Duke, Tennessee, and Florida, with the Blue Devils taking down the Tigers in the championship game.
It's not complete chalk, but there are very few upsets along the way.
How will the bracket hold up? We'll have to check back in after the greatest two days on the sports calendar are in the books.
Get your popcorn ready.
