The Ringer unveils Top 100 Sports Moments of the Quarter Century
By Tyler Reed
It is hard to explain the passion of sports fans to someone who doesn't follow the genre. Oftentimes, you hear the "I just don't understand how you could care so much about something that doesn't affect your life."
That comment is a clear indication that someone truly doesn't understand because sports do affect our lives.
When your team wins the big game, your day is made. Then, when your team loses the big game, it is a feeling of dread and depression for the next 24 hours.
Sports are a way of life, and if you happen to follow them, your life is better for it. It is the moments that make the sport.
The Ringer recently released a countdown of the Top 100 Sports Moments of the last quarter century.
This list is a beautiful list of memories that will flood the mind of anyone who is old enough to remember all of these legendary moments.
To no surprise, the greatest moment of the last 25 years was David Tyree's catch in Super Bowl XLII that started the most epic win in NFL history as the New York Giants took down the undefeated New England Patriots.
The list is an incredible look down memory lane and one we advise you to take a look at. If you're lucky, some moments on this list may have been made by your favorite team. Or, it will be a painful reminder of a heartbreak that you had to live through. Nothing can bring the highs or lows that sports can bring.
