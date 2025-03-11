Orioles release all orange uniform that will have fans throwing cash at the franchise
By Tyler Reed
Daylight Savings Time has begun, and the sun is starting to set a little later in the day. For some of us, the thermometer is even hitting over 60 degrees this week.
With the warm weather and the combination of allergies putting me through hell, one can assume that spring is just around the corner.
With spring rapidly approaching, it means that we are mere days away from the MLB regular season making its anticipated return.
This is the time of year when every fanbase believes this could be the year their team makes that incredible run to the World Series.
For Baltimore Orioles fans, that dream is not an extreme exaggeration. The Orioles finished second in the AL East last season, winning 91 games, earning them a Wild Card spot.
However, the Orioles were bested by the Kansas City Royals in the 2024 Wild Card. Now, it's a fresh start, and it appears the team will be doing it in style.
The Orioles have released brand-new all orange uniforms that even have this Cincinnati Reds fan ready to buy the brand new look.
I'm a sucker for orange and black (shoutout to my elementary school, Inez.) So, it shouldn't be a surprise that I'm drooling over this Orioles look.
Baltimore could have a disappointing season, and it wouldn't stop the celebration for this new look. Fans should be lining up to buy those pants, and if you do, please slide into every public appearance that you make.
Who's ready for baseball season?
