The Eagles continue to do right by their stars after bringing back Zack Baun
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles took a huge gamble on Zack Baun when he joined the NFC East team a season ago after years in New Orleans, and the linebacker made good on that bet by helping Philly win a Super Bowl in the city where he previously resided.
Baun made just $3.5 million a season ago despite instantly becoming one of the elite linebackers in football under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's group. The veteran LB was second in the league in forced fumbles with five and stopped the run on 88 occasions, which also ranked second.
Baun is now set to earn the fourth-most of any linebacker in the league with an average annual value of nearly $17 million per season.
What really stood out about Baun though was that he wasn't one-dimensional and provided the Eagles with a stable forced in a linebacking corps that hadn't been particularly strong in previous seasons.
Nakobe Dean was becoming a major player for Philly after having a breakout season, but his injury in the lead up to the playoffs was a massive blow to the Birds. That forced Baun into an even bigger run, which he met head on in guiding his team to a championship.
It's another move by the Eagles though that shows that they're willing to reward stars for their success, and it comes just one day after Saquon Barkley earned an extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
