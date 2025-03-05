The media is obsessed with the Eagles trading AJ Brown for no reason
By Matt Reed
It's not even a month after the Super Bowl and certain members of the media are already trying to break up the Philadelphia Eagles following their historic season that ended with a Vince Lombardi Trophy.
There's been a weird fascination with Philly trying to trade away A.J. Brown in recent days, most notably with Fox Sports host Collin Cowherd suggesting the Eagles "move on" from him because they're simply too good at their other positions and don't need him.
Yes, Philadelphia clearly has the best roster in football, constructed by team general manager Howie Roseman, but to think that the Eagles would just give up on Brown after winning a Super Bowl and the fact that he has a great relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the rest of the offense is truly wild.
There have been reports out of New England that the Patriots are interested in bringing in a star receiver to help out young quarterback Drake Maye, and the Eagles wideout has been linked as a trade target, however, the Eagles would want a ransom for a player like Brown.
In his three seasons in Philly, Brown has recorded 25 touchdowns and added over 1,000 yards during every campaign. Not only has he been the team's top receiver every season, but he's continously proven he's an elite wideout across the landscape of the NFL.
This all comes with the territory though following a stretch of impressive seasons from the Eagles and obviously winning a second Super Bowl title in franchise history. Philly has become a juggernaut and everyone else across the league is trying to play catch up.
