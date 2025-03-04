The Dallas Mavericks have officially reached their rock bottom
By Matt Reed
If the Dallas Mavericks wrote a book on how to successfully disengage a fanbase and instantly become one of the most dysfunctional teams in the NBA, they could've done so with everything that's gone down over the past month.
In the last 30 days Dallas has gotten rid of franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic in a shocking trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers, lost Anthony Davis to an injury during his first game with the Mavs, as well as several other key injuries since.
That was all capped off by Monday night's latest development when Kyrie Irving had to be helped out of the game after suffering an apparent knee injury, which was later confirmed to be a torn ACL that will keep the superstar out for the rest of the season.
Things have reached a new low for the Mavs after the Irving news, especially considering he was playing some of his best basketball in years while keeping Dallas afloat in the Western Conference playoffs mix despite not having Doncic around anymore.
Dallas couldn't be in a worse position at the moment if they tried, and to make matters worse the organization reportedly is now planning on increasing ticket prices next season despite their wild decision to move on from Doncic for a relatively small return.
At a time where the NBA is already having its own issues with ratings and keeping the attention of their viewers, it certainly won't help having a fanbase like Dallas being infuriated with their local team.
