The Dallas Mavericks have officially reached their rock bottom

In the past 30 days the Mavs have:

- Traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis

- Had Anthony Davis on the floor for 31 minutes before he got hurt

- Lost starting C Daniel Gafford to a knee injury for at least 6 weeks (with Derrick Lively already out)

- Now lost Kyrie Irving for the… https://t.co/UCUGKXZ6iN