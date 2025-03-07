Texans' Christian Kirk trade fails to address team's biggest offseason needs
The Houston Texans traded for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk on Thursday, according to Dianna Russini, Zak Keefer and Cale Clinton of The Athletic.
Houston sent a 2026 seventh round pick back to Jacksonville in return for the 28-year-old wide receiver, in a move meant to help shore up what was one of the most injury-plagued wide receiver rooms in the NFL last season. The Texans lost Stefon Diggs in Week 8 to a torn ACL, and lost fellow pass catcher Tank Dell to his own torn ACL and dislocated kneecap in Week 16.
Clearly, Houston was concerned about Diggs' production next season following the injury, and without Dell for a solid chunk of next year as well, they needed help. Kirk is a solid receiver, if a bit unspectacular when the rubber hits the road.
He saw his production diminish in each of his last two seasons, and his 2024 campaign was shortened by a broken clavicle suffered in Week 8. But even prior to the injury, he was posting his lowest yard per game total since 2020.
But Kirk's production isn't why this deal is baffling; more confusing is Houston's seeming inability to address their most glaring issue last season: the offensive line.
Houston allowed 52 sacks last season, and also struggled to keep running back Joe Mixon clean before he got to the line of scrimmage. That Mixon had a solid campaign was more a testament to his ability than anything the Texans' offensive line did for him.
Will Kirk help the Texans' offense? Absolutely; with Dell out and Diggs having regressed last season before his injury, it was clear Houston needed another weapon in the passing game, and Kirk gives them some versatility and a solid downfield threat.
But all the weapons in the world won't matter when C.J. Stroud is getting harassed constantly in the pocket. It's hard to hit those deep balls when you're on your back.
Hopefully the Texans aren't done making moves, and will bolster their pass protection either through the draft or free agency. Because if they don't, Kirk's deep threat abilities won't matter much at all next year, because Stroud will be running for his life all game long once again.
