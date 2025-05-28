Tennis star Alexander Zverev nearly lost his $300,000 watch during French Open bet
By Matt Reed
The French Open is in the spotlight as the second tennis major of 2025 takes place in Paris this week, and one of the sport's top men's stars had himself quite the interesting moment while on the set of TNT's broadcast Tuesday.
German star Alexander Zverev was hanging out on the set with Adam Lefkoe and the rest of the cast, and he had a very interesting choice of expensive watch on his wrist that the three-time major finalist was eager to show off.
The designer watch is worth over $300,000 and had a unique design that includes a Roulette-inspired base on the inside of it. For that reason, Zverev joked that if the panel could guess the winning Roulette number after a spin that they'd get to keep it.
Luckily for the 28 year old he was able to keep his awesome piece of wrist wear as the number three seed prepares to take on Dutch player Jesper De Jong in the second round of the tournament.
