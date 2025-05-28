The Big Lead

Tennis star Alexander Zverev nearly lost his $300,000 watch during French Open bet

Zverev showed off his amazing Roulette-inspired watch to the TNT broadcast, and nearly had to give it away after playing the casino game.

By Matt Reed

Tennis star Alexander Zverev meets at the net with Arthur Fils after their match at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium
Tennis star Alexander Zverev meets at the net with Arthur Fils after their match at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The French Open is in the spotlight as the second tennis major of 2025 takes place in Paris this week, and one of the sport's top men's stars had himself quite the interesting moment while on the set of TNT's broadcast Tuesday.

German star Alexander Zverev was hanging out on the set with Adam Lefkoe and the rest of the cast, and he had a very interesting choice of expensive watch on his wrist that the three-time major finalist was eager to show off.

The designer watch is worth over $300,000 and had a unique design that includes a Roulette-inspired base on the inside of it. For that reason, Zverev joked that if the panel could guess the winning Roulette number after a spin that they'd get to keep it.

Luckily for the 28 year old he was able to keep his awesome piece of wrist wear as the number three seed prepares to take on Dutch player Jesper De Jong in the second round of the tournament.

