Miami Hurricanes have favorable college football scheduling quirk in 2025

The Miami football team won't leave their home state for a game until November.

By Matt Reed

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel runs with Miami Hurricanes star Markeith Williams during the Pop Tarts bowl
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel runs with Miami Hurricanes star Markeith Williams during the Pop Tarts bowl / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are one of the favorites to win the ACC Championship, and the Florida-based university already has a significant scheduling advantage over their competition heading into the college football season.

While already being the favorite to win the conference, Miami has a major schedule quirk that could potentially aid Mario Cristobal's team this upcoming season. The Hurricanes will play their first seven games of the 2025 NCAA football season in their home state of Florida.

This includes games against ranked opponents like Notre Dame, Floirda and Louisville, while Miami's first true road game won't occur until November 1 when the Hurricanes travel to Texas to take on the SMU Mustangs.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Hurricanes currently have +310 odds to win the ACC Championship and potentially represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.

