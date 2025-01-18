Taylor Swift has a new suite buddy at Chiefs playoff game (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
Taylor Swift has taken the National Football League and social media by storm each time she shows up to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the world famous pop star had a new celebrity friend with her for Saturday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans.
WNBA star Caitlin Clark was spotted in Swift's suite during the game and periodically having conversations throughout the game.
Clark has been making her rounds in the NFL world recently after appearing on The New Heights Podcast with Kelce and his brother and former NFL center, Jason Kelce.
RELATED: Don't expect the Steelers to part ways with Mike Tomlin anytime soon
The Indiana Fever guard even defended herself on the show when she was asked about her Chiefs fandom, saying she's been a lifelong supporter of the team because of her upbringing in the Midwest.
Perhaps we'll see more of Clark and Swift together throughout the postseason if the Chiefs continue to march their way towards a third-straight Super Bowl victory.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previewing every Divisional round matchup
NBA: Jimmy Buckets to the Bucks?
MLB: Andruw Jones should be getting more HOF love
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview