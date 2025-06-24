Steelers star Aaron Rodgers strongly suggests retirement after 2025 NFL season
By Matt Reed
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had stability at their quarterback position since the days of Ben Roethlisberger, and that trend will continue after the 2025 NFL season after newly-signed signal caller Aaron Rodgers revealed an important piece of information Tuesday.
RELATED: Steelers quarterback ready to earn 'mantle of leadership' on offense
During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that his first season with the Steelers will very likely be his last because he's strongly considering retirement after a lengthy professional career.
Rodgers will now be joining his third team since being drafted by the Green Bay Packers and then spending the past two seasons with the New York Jets. The former Super Bowl champion will aim to find success with a Steelers group that did reach the playoffs in 2024, however, there's been lots of turnover with Mike Tomlin's team.
If Rodgers does in fact retire after this upcoming season, it will truly mark the end of an era where legendary quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Roethlisberger and Phillip Rivers shared the same fields as him.
