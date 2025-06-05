2025 NBA Finals MVP is a no-brainer; it's Paul George
By Tyler Reed
In just a few hours, the NBA Finals will finally tip off between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Some would have you believe that this will be a boring NBA Finals due to two small-market franchises being the competition. However, that just makes us think that fans will be in for a bigger treat than they realize.
RELATED: Chris Paul gives major hint at where he may finish his NBA career
Both teams will be looking for their first championship in franchise history (no, I'm not counting a Seattle Supersonics title for the Thunder.) There's also one person to thank for this fresh Finals matchup: Paul George.
The now Philadelphia 76ers superstar spent time with both the Pacers and Thunder. In both exits, each team stockpiled talent to create deep rosters that were worthy of making it to the championship series.
Meanwhile, George is still looking for his moment in the biggest series of the sport. But it doesn't seem like that time is coming anytime soon.
Both franchises are in better places at the moment, and it's all thanks to a player who has been on a chase for a ring of his own.
The debates on who will win Finals MVP have ranged from Tyrese Haliburton to league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, shouldn't the real MVP be George, who allowed these franchises to practically steal from other destinations? Let this be a cautionary tale for future franchises who might go chasing after a superstar.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels pitcher suspects Red Sox stole signs, leading to pregame incident
NBA: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle thought Knicks firing of Tom Thibodeau was 'fake AI thing'
NFL: Insider believes Shedeur Sanders could become Cleveland Browns starting quarterback
SPORTS MEDIA: Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Fox NFL analyst arrested
VIRAL: Novak Djokovic pulls off insane rally during Roland-Garros match