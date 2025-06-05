The Big Lead

2025 NBA Finals MVP is a no-brainer; it's Paul George

The 2025 Finals MVP should go to someone who isn't even a part of the series. Paul George should be praised by fans of the Pacers and Thunder.

By Tyler Reed

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In just a few hours, the NBA Finals will finally tip off between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Some would have you believe that this will be a boring NBA Finals due to two small-market franchises being the competition. However, that just makes us think that fans will be in for a bigger treat than they realize.

Both teams will be looking for their first championship in franchise history (no, I'm not counting a Seattle Supersonics title for the Thunder.) There's also one person to thank for this fresh Finals matchup: Paul George.

The now Philadelphia 76ers superstar spent time with both the Pacers and Thunder. In both exits, each team stockpiled talent to create deep rosters that were worthy of making it to the championship series.

Meanwhile, George is still looking for his moment in the biggest series of the sport. But it doesn't seem like that time is coming anytime soon.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George shoots the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Both franchises are in better places at the moment, and it's all thanks to a player who has been on a chase for a ring of his own.

The debates on who will win Finals MVP have ranged from Tyrese Haliburton to league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, shouldn't the real MVP be George, who allowed these franchises to practically steal from other destinations? Let this be a cautionary tale for future franchises who might go chasing after a superstar.

