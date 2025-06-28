Suns' birthday wish for Bradley Beal goes horribly wrong on social media
By Tyler Reed
The Phoenix Suns have had a busy couple of weeks. Last weekend, the team made major news when they traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
This past week, the franchise, along with every other team in the league, was locked into their 'war rooms' to craft a draft class with hopes of a brighter future.
RELATED: NBA insider reveals Miami Heat’s ‘junk offer’ for Kevin Durant
However, there is still one piece on the current Suns roster that many have been wondering what the team will do with. Bradley Beal's tenure with the Suns has been less than memorable. Many believe it is time for the franchise to move.
On Saturday, the team's official X account wished Beal a happy birthday, and fans began a roast that even Comedy Central might be afraid to air about the Suns star.
It appears the majority of Suns fans are hoping that Beal has a rather rotten birthday. The trio of Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker were supposed to be one of the more dangerous teams in the NBA. However, they didn't even make the postseason.
Just from reading the room on social media, it appears there's no fixing the relationship with Beal and the Phoenix fanbase. Trading him would probably be beneficial for both him and the franchise. However, can't the guy have a happy birthday? Probably not in Phoenix.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Flagg Day, 'entitled' prospects, MLB All-Star finalists, and more
MLB: Tributes pour in as MLB's oldest manager goes on medical leave for rest of 2025 season
MMA: UFC 317 weigh-in results: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira official
SPORTS MEDIA: Kendrick Perkins slams Bill Simmons after ESPN criticism
VIRAL: Trail Blazers rookie reveals life off court as anti-social dream