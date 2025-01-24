Sun Belt Conference Tournament is a beautiful reminder of the chaos of March Madness
By Tyler Reed
It may feel like January 42nd to most of you, but soon, the calendar will be flipping to the shortest month of the year. February.
While cold days seem to be all that's around us, just know that soon, there's light at the end of the tunnel. That light is March Madness.
RELATED: Hawai'i Women's Basketball team set to wear fan-designed uniforms (PHOTOS)
Yes, the greatest basketball tournament ever invented will soon dominate our lives. However, before we get to the Big Dance, conference tournaments will help decide who is marching forward.
While the top conferences will take most of the spotlight, mid-majors are to never be forgotten during March.
This could be why the Sun Belt Conference Tournament may be the most dastardly seen creation in all of college basketball.
If we're being honest, I have zero idea what I'm looking at, but I can't stop looking at it. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament bracket is one of the more beautiful eye sores to come across our desk.
Currently, being South Alabama and Arkansas State will pay massive dividends, as those two will need to just win one conference game to make the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
Could this bracket be designed in a more professional manner? Sure. However, would it get the attention of someone to where they would write a story about it if the bracket were the same as everyone else's?
Kudos to the Sun Belt. They'll have at least one more person watching their conference championship this season. The Sun Belt is quickly sweeping me off my feet. Something tells me their conference champion will be in my Sweet 16.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Conference championship: previews…
NFL:…and TV announcers
MLB: Flaherty frustrated by teams unwilling to spend
CFB:2025 pre-season rankings released