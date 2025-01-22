Danny Hurley's growing ego on display once again (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
One team has dominated the college basketball landscape for the last two seasons. The UConn Huskies are seeking their third straight title this season; however, things haven't been so magical.
The team did not post one win in their trip to the Maui Invitational, and the Huskies are currently 19th in the country.
The performance of the Huskies this season has not been up to the level that head coach Danny Hurley expects. Hurley has continued to be an absolute maniac on the sidelines all season.
His demeanor hasn't changed in the time since he became the head coach, but it sure feels like that ego grows as the days go by.
On Tuesday night, Hurley was seen absolutely screaming at an official during the Huskies game with Butler.
We don't pretend to be lip readers here at TBL, but thankfully, those on social media are better than us. Check out the clip below:
College basketball officials better get the memo; turning back on the so-called "best coach in the sport" may have consequences.
The basketball gods have to deliver fans the goods this season and let us witness an early UConn tournament exit.
Back-to-back championships have made Hurley unbearable to watch on the sideline. The Huskies need to be humbled, or else we will have to deal with this schtick for quite some time.
Can anyone save us from Hurley's quick evolution into the Conor McGregor of college basketball? Some are saying it will be Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers. You know what? Keep doing your thing, Hurley.
