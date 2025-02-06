Steve Kerr wants to see the NBA move trade deadline
By Tyler Reed
The Golden State Warriors got in on the NBA Trade Deadline festivities, as Shams Charania broke the news that Jimmy Butler was heading out west.
In a trade that involved seven players and five teams, the former Miami Heat star will now create a new big three with the Warriors.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the trade deadline, and he didn't shy away from his feelings.
Kerr believes the deadline should be moved to NBA All-Star weekend due to the difficulty of playing games when potential trades could go down.
Something that has long happened in the sport, as well as in professional baseball; however, changing it to an off weekend does make a lot of sense.
On Wednesday night, fans at the Heat game were telling players on the sidelines about the trade for Butler.
While this doesn't scream a major issue, I can see how a coach finds it hard to get his team to focus during a time like this.
The Warriors are currently 11th in the Western Conference, putting them one spot out of the play-in tournament.
Adding Butler will make this team more of a threat to make the postseason, but will it make the Warriors actual contenders?
