Kevin Durant has no desire to return to the Golden State Warriors
By Tyler Reed
The NBA Trade Deadline season is a perfect, beautiful disaster. The league has already had a massive shakeup with Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now, names like Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler are being tossed around as trade candidates before the deadline.
Moving Durant would be another massive headline; however, do the Suns have a suitor for the future Hall of Famer?
There's at least one team that Durant has no desire to play for, and that's the team he has already played for in his career.
ESPN's Sham Charania is reporting that Durant has no interest in returning to the Golden State Warriors in a trade.m
Durant won two NBA championships in his time with the Warriors. The trio of the Splash Brothers and Durant, with Draymond Green as the enforcer, made the Warriors unstoppable.
However, the times are a lot different now. Kaly Thompson is with the Dallas Mavericks, and the Warriors found themselves hanging on to 10th place in the Western Conference.
The end of Durant's time with the Warriors was highlighted by what looked to be a broken relationship between Durant and Green.
With Green still being with the Warriors, it makes sense as to why Durant would not want to return to the franchise.
The NBA Trade Deadline is tomorrow. Teams do not have a lot of time to make the deals they believe will make them contenders. If Durant is to move, it will be done quickly.
