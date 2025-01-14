Steve Kerr reveals 'most irresponsible' thing the Golden State Warriors can do while indirectly hinting at exit
For the past few years, the Golden State Warriors have been at crossroads with their two timelines. On one hand, they still have the Stephen Curry and Draymond Green from their 4x NBA championship winning core.
However, on the other hand, young players like Jonathan Kuminga have been steadily looking for chances to make a name for themselves.
RELATED: Steph Curry's patience has run out on Warriors' two-timelines plan
At times, it has been confusing to predict in which direction the Dubs want to go. As a result, they have struggled to win games even after a 12-3 start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
Now, with the franchise's future in question, head coach Steve Kerr has made his stance clear on what he wants the Warriors to do in the coming six or seven years.
"I probably won’t be around, but I would tell you, if this organization gave away the next 6 or 7 drafts for a wild swing, that would be the most irresponsible thing they could do," Kerr said.
It's ironic that Kerr wants the team to keep its young assets. After all, he has been called out a plethora of times for ignoring the said players in favor of older stars.
Anyway, another key takeaway from Kerr's statement is that he has hinted at giving up the Warriors coaching job sooner rather than later.
RELATED: Steve Kerr says it's still 'realistic' for Warriors to win another championship
It will likely align with the day when Stephen Curry announces his retirement from the NBA. Despite Kerr's setbacks, the Warriors have won four NBA Championships under his leadership.
It will be tough to find another coach who gels so well with his players and lives up to the ballooned-up expectations of the franchise.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: The Nets are still hoping to get Giannis
CFB: Carson Beck will disappoint Miami fans
NFL: Ref apologizes to Josh Allen
NFL: Please stop the Monday night playoff games