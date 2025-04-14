Steve Kerr asked Adam Silver if a massive NBA change was possible
The NBA regular season has come to a close, with every team having played all 82 games. As eight teams gear up for the play-in tournament and 12 rest up for the playoffs, all anyone is talking about is the various possibilities that the postseason offers.
The same issues that always plague the playoffs have reared their heads again, though. Injuries to stars and key players are plaguing various teams. There has often been speculation about whether there need to be as many games in the regular season as there are, and it seems Steve Kerr had something to say about it to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Before the start of the season, Steve Kerr emailed Adam Silver. 82 games, the Warriors coach felt, was too many. “We should be playing fewer games. Everyone knows that. But it’s a money issue. How many of the constituents are willing to take less money?" Kerr said, as per The Athletic.
Kerr added, “A lot of things have evolved, including the rules. It’s on us to adapt to that as coaches and as caretakers of the league. I just have so much faith in Adam Silver and respect for the league management."
The NBA recently signed a $76 billion TV deal, and this will have factored in 82 games for the season. It would be unlikely that a change this drastic can be made with said deal in mind. Furthermore, all the past records and the hardships players endured to win championships would be brought up if this rule change did go through.
Having fewer games might help them gain more importance, and even improve viewership numbers for the games. However, the quality is unlikely to make up for the quantity. For Steve Kerr and others who think like him, this is likely to remain a pipe dream.
