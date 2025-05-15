Draymond Green backs Timberwolves for the ultimate NBA accomplishment
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry's absence proved too much for them to overcome, and the team lost four straight against the Minnesota Timberwolves to get bounced in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Curry and Green have been part of a dynastic core for Golden State that has won four NBA championships. They know exactly what it takes to get the job done. And speaking in the aftermath of their Game 5 loss, Draymond backed the Wolves to go all the way this season.
"Yeah, they got a chance, they got a real shot," Green said in his postgame press conference. "Any time you got a No. 2 that can just go get it, you give yourself a chance to go make it happen and get a ring.
"With the way Julius been playing... He been lights out. I have no doubt that he'll continue to play that way. He's aggressive as hell. He's got that mindset. And it's clicking for him. So, I think they can real shot at it... It's not just one or two guys, it's the whole team."
The Wolves bounced the Lakers in the first round and will face the winner between Denver and Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Finals.
They beat the Nuggets last season, but words like this from Green will give them the confidence that they can handle the Thunder as well. It would be the greatest achievement in franchise history if Minnesota could go ahead and win it all.
