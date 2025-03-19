Tim Duncan has a record that even LeBron James hasn't broken
LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer and in Year 22 of his career, there are very few records that the King hasn't broken. But one of his biggest rivals, the man who beat him twice in the NBA Finals, Tim Duncan, has a record that even LeBron has been unable to touch.
Tim Duncan was the ultimate winner during his career with the San Antonio Spurs, having never missed the playoffs outside of injuries. So it is no surprise that the Spurs legend is the NBA's all-time leader in plus/minus.
Tim Duncan had a career plus/minus of +8910, as per StatMuse. LeBron James is second on this list, trailing Duncan by nearly 1,500, boasting a career plus/minus of +7417. Even if he goes on to play at the highest level for another three seasons as he well might, James is unlikely to catch up.
Tim Duncan was one of the most complete big men the NBA has seen, scoring methodically on one end and locking the paint down on the other. He averaged 2.2 blocks per game in his career, it's no wonder that he was consistently winning his minutes on the floor at a higher rate than any other player.
The only current player that could potentially catch Duncan is Nikola Jokic, but he will have to play at the highest level for another 7-8 years to do so. Many NBA records are broken every season, but this particular one from Tim Duncan seems like it may last for at least a few more decades.
