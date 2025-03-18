NBA fans question LeBron James' lowkey celebration after Bronny James scores
LeBron James has been in the spotlight recently after he clashed with Stephen A. Smith over his comments regarding LeBron's parenting skills. Bronny James has also found himself in the center of that conversation.
In the Lakers' Monday night win over the San Antonio Spurs, Bronny James made a three-pointer, which had the bench off it's feet cheering. But fans noticed that LeBron James was uncharacteristically reserved, not even getting up when his son made the shot.
RELATED: Bronny James calls out heckler during Lakers and Nuggets game
A fan wrote, "Watch Bron. That’s so sad how guarded & reserved he’s he feels he has to be when it comes to Bronny, all because these nasty vultures are watching his every move ready to POUNCE."
Another added, "Had the same thought. Wouldn’t shock me to see them find a way to criticize him anyway."
One fan pointed out, "If he gets up and celebrates like he do normally on every teammate 3 Stephen A will have a 1 hr special by the time he wakes up."
And another made a larger point, noting, "He was more amped on a bryce layup few days ago lol its actually sad the hate this James family gets."
Bronny James continues to develop in his rookie season, having showed out in the G League. His NBA minutes for the Lakers remain scarce, but he has made a three-pointer in his last two appearances for the team.
LeBron James has always remained calm in the eye of the media storm since the age of 16, but having his son involved has definitely brought out a different side to him. Regardless of what anyone's opinions might be, the King should feel free to celebrate his son's victories, however small th
