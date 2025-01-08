Steph Curry did something for the first time in his NBA career amid Warriors' poor form
Sorry, Golden State Warriors fans, but it's time to panic. The Dubs recently played against the Miami Heat without Jimmy Butler.
Many expected the Dubs to register an easy win, but in reality, the Warriors suffered a blowout defeat vs. the Heat. After four quarters, the Heat pulled away with an easy 114-98 win.
RELATED: "All gonna get traded": Draymond Green issues concerning warning to teammates
Speaking of the game, only three Warriors players managed to enter double-digits in scoring, with Stephen Curry leading the team with 31 points to his name.
Steph was seemingly left with no support as the Warriors fell to an 18-18 record after the defeat. As for Curry, he also achieved a stat line for the first time in his NBA career. The Baby-Faced Assassin has dropped a combined 57 points in his last two games, but he has failed to register even a single assist.
As per the above-attached tweet, this is the first time in the Warriors star's 16-year NBA career that he has gone without even a single assists in back to back games.
Now, Curry is not your traditional point guard and he has always been more of a scorer than a playmaker. But it's still surprising that the 4x NBA champ couldn't get even one assist in two consecutive games.
RELATED: Steph Curry has a clear response to 3-point shot's role in NBA's 'evolution'
It could really be the beginning of the end for him as he is having an overall underwhelming season. As a result, the Dubs have struggled throughout the season and are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: Massive trade in MLS
CFB: Previewing Notre Dame-Penn State
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. weighs in on Fox Sports lawsuit