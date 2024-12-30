"All gonna get traded": Draymond Green issues concerning warning to teammates
The Golden State Warriors' 12-3 start didn't help the organization at all in the 2024-25 NBA season as they went 4-12 in the next 16 games.
Although the Warriors registered a solid win over the Phoenix Suns in their most recent matchup, they are far from an ideal place in the loaded Western Conference.
Keeping that in mind, team veteran Draymond Green issued a warning to every player on the Warriors roster, including himself.
Dray believes that if the Warriors don't get back to winning ways, every player on the roster will be on the trade market.
"We gotta do what we gotta do the win games. Whatever that looks like, you know for me coming into the season, I'll be honest, I didn't want to play a ton of five," Green said. "It's hard but it was working, we're 12 and 3 or whatever we were. It was working. But it's not working. ... You gotta win games or I told the guys we all gonna get traded out of here so we better win some games."
While Green's message may have come across as harsh right after the Warriors' stunning win over the Suns, he is known for never mincing his words.
At the time of writing, the Warriors are 16-15 as they currently hold the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
Considering the majority of the season is still left to be played, there is a chance for the Dubs to make a stunning comeback and show signs of dominance like their sparkling start to the campaign.
