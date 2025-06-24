Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ready to earn 'mantle of leadership' on offense
By Matt Reed
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their trend of bringing in a veteran quarterback to lead their team heading into the 2025 season, and this time, it appears their next signal caller is ready to take on bigger responsibilities given his experience in the NFL.
Aaron Rodgers will be leading the Steelers this season as they look to get back to the postseason again, and even though he's been extremely successful on the field during his playing days the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets star has shown that he wants to play a bigger ole in helping young players in Pittsburgh's offense.
One of the biggest criticisms of Rodgers in the past has been him only getting along with certain teammates, and even pushing for them to join his teams when he moved around. This was the case when he joined the Jets, and helped recruit receivers Allen Lazard and Davante Adams.
But during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Rodgers declared that he wants to have a bigger leadership role with the Steelers and he's ready to earn that role during training camp.
"I’ve played twenty years in this league and I wanna pass on my knowledge,” Rodgers said.
