ESPN NBA reporter bashes Texas 'hipster' fans for watching NHL games
By Matt Reed
While the NBA and NHL Playoffs continue to keep against one another for another few weeks, one ESPN reporter is looking to create a further divide between the sports after his recent comments bashing one of them.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who covers the NBA for the network, was recently sharing his thoughts about the NHL alongside Brian Windhorst and it's pretty clear that the Texas native isn't a fan of people in his state supporting hockey.
MacMahon went on an unhinged rant about how Texas "hipsters" are the only ones that spent time watching hockey and the only reason why they support the NHL is because "they don't know anything about real sports."
Fans immediately were outraged by the comments from MacMahon, especially given the fact that ESPN recently re-acquired NHL television rights as the sport continues to look for growth in the United States as hockey chases the NFL, NBA and MLB as the country's most popular.
