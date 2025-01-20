Speculation grows of players skipping PGA Tour events over LIV drama
By Matt Reed
Whether the PGA Tour likes it or not, LIV Golf doesn't appear to be going away and that could create a massive problem for the long-standing tour that has held golf together for decades. With the 2025 PGA Tour season underway the tour has already suffered some major setbacks, including world number one Scottie Scheffler missing time after missing time with a hand injury.
However, Scheffler's setback might be the least of the PGA's worries as speculation grows over why certain players are withdrawing from events early in the season. Some believe it's due to LIV and the fact that the Saudi-backed tour isn't backing down from its rival tour and pursuing more options to strengthen itself.
Collin Morikawa is one of the big names that pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open next week, while Rory McIlroy is still sidelined with an injury of his own.
PGA Tour commentator Colt Knost was quick to jump on X to come to the defense of the tour, laying out valid points at to why certain top stars haven't been competing, but there are legitimate questions about how LIV is operating so far this year.
Recently, LIV inked a broadcast deal with FOX, which marks a significant upgrade in coverage for the tour after spending recent seasons being shown on The CW Network. LIV also saw CEO Greg Norman make way for new hire Scott O'Neill in a move that has received great feedback from players, fans and those connected within the golf and sports industry.
Simply put, it's a troubling time for the PGA at this moment. Maybe it'll pass as we move closer to the season's first major - The Masters - but the longer this situation with LIV looms where the two tours don't come to a resolution the more there will be speculation about how the two can coexist.
