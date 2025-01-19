Dodgers sign All-Star pitcher, enhance their reputation as MLB's 'villains'
The best argument against the perception that the Dodgers' front office is up to some sinister sorcery in Los Angeles came from — ironically — a rival executive.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today spoke with Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, whose team finished as one of two runners-up to sign free agent All-Star Tanner Scott on Sunday.
"People focus on the size of their payroll and the deferments, and stuff like that, but it’s just a great organization that’s kind of running on all the cylinders," Hoyer said. "They do well in the draft. They do well internationally. They make smart trades. They do a good job finding value on the margins. And they also can go sign major free agents. So, I just think that focusing on the amount of money they spend does a disservice to an organization that’s running at a really high level.’’
OK, so the Dodgers are just doing what every team's front office would like to do. Still, agreeing to terms with the best available relief pitcher on the free agent market (Scott) less than 48 hours after they signed Japanese star Roki Sasaki to a minor league contract only further enhances their reputation as MLB's villains.
As Jeff Passan of ESPN noted, the Dodgers' payroll for luxury-tax purposes will exceed $375 million — about $70 million more than the number-2 team as it stands — once Scott's contract is official.
Having that kind of financial might and throwing it around to sign the best players on the free agent market is the perfect recipe for envy among 29 other fan bases. Jon Heyman of the New York Post went so far as to call what the Dodgers are doing "terrible for baseball."
That's a strong statement about a league that hasn't seen a repeat champion since 1998-2000. From 1949-64, the New York Yankees reached the World Series in 13 of 16 seasons, winning 10. The next person who complains about that era being a dark period in the sport's history will be the first.
For now, the Dodgers' front office is doing what it takes to buck recent history by going on — heaven forbid — a two-year championship run. And it's exactly what every other team is trying to do.
