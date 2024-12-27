Scottie Scheffler will miss the first PGA event of 2025 after Christmas kitchen mishap
By Matt Reed
World number one Scottie Scheffler won't compete at the PGA Tour's first stop of 2025, The Sentry, after suffering a hand injury while preparing dinner on Christmas Day. Scheffler underwent surgery on his hand and is expected to return to the course on Jan. 16 for The American Express at La Quinta Resort.
Scheffler suffered a "puncture wound" to his right hand after coming in contact with broken glass, which resulted in the PGA pro having surgery. His manager, Blake Smith, stated that it would require a three to four week recovery.
The incident for Scheffler caps off a wild 2024 for the Texas native, which included his since-dropped arrest at The PGA Championship and he and his wife having their first child.
RELATED: Which 9 players qualfiied for The 2025 Masters based on year-end rankings?
Last season, Scheffler was the most in-form golfer on the PGA Tour, winning his second Masters in April, an Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics and going on to secure The 2024 Fedex Cup Playoffs after finishing more than 1,900 points ahead of second place finisher Xander Schauffele.
The 28 year old won nine of the 21 tournaments he competed in, marking a historic calendar year for golf's biggest name at the moment.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Pelinka on way out in L.A.?
NFL: Title-winning coach Teddy Bridgewater now back in NFL as QB
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA:NBA ratings struggles a sign of the times
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA:Week 17 coverage map