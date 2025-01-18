A 17 year old just introduced himself to the PGA Tour with an epic round
By Matt Reed
Blades Brown is playing one of his first PGA Tour events of his career this weekend, but you wouldn't know that going off of the round he just had at the age of 17. Brown is playing at The American Exoress and competing against household names like Charlie Hoffman, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.
However, the teenager instantly became a star Friday when he shot a magical round of 8-under par, including a stretch where he drained six consecutive birdies on the back nine. It marks the lowest round a player under the age of 18 has shot in over 40 years, a truly remarkable feat.
What made Brown's performance so impressive was how humble but confident he was following the second-round showing.
"I showed up about 15 minutes extra on the range this morning just to kind of groove out some things," Brown said following his impressive showing Friday. "Being in the fairway is a premium on the PGA Tour and today luckily enough I was able to hit some fairways."
RELATED: Rory McIlroy still wants a LIV-PGA resolution despite applauding rival tour
Last year, Brown appeared in his first PGA event in Myrtle Beach, where he not only made the cut but finished tied for 26th place in the tournament. With more impressive performances like what he showed on Friday, we could be hearing the name Blades Brown a lot more in 2025 and beyond.
