Saquon Barkley proves again he's the Eagles' best free agent signing ever
By Matt Reed
Each week Saquon Barkley steps out onto the field for the Philadelphia Eagles it becomes more evident that they secured one of the greatest free agent signings in not only the team's history, but in the entire league.
When Barkley came over from the New York Giants there was a lot of skepticism from the outside about how impactful the 27 year old would actually be, however, the former Penn State Nittany Lion has solidified himself as the most impactful running back in the National Football League.
That was evident on Sunday when the Eagles needed him to be great. Between the snowy conditions and the fact that quarterback Jalen Hurts wasn't able to sling the ball up and down the field, Barkley was put into a position where he had to carry the load for an offense that required a spark.
Not only was Barkley able to do that, but he set an NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns of 60 or more yards in a single season. It's the home run ability that Barkley has shown the entire season that's made him the most dangerous rusher in the league.
Even when there were times on Sunday where it seemed like the Los Angeles Rams were able to stifle the Eagles in the run game, there were instances where Barkley found a hole and made Sean McVay's team pay with not one, but two long rushing touchdowns.
His 78-yard house call in the fourth quarter capped off the win for the Eagles as they go back to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2022. Barkley's ability to create the big play when Philadelphia needs it most has been the kryponite for many teams this season, with the former Giant recording 14 games where he's had 100 or more yards.
Philadelphia has been a team that's managed to find quality players over the years in a variety of ways, but especially in the free agent market.
All-Pro caliber players like Jason Peters and Malcolm Jenkins, as well as Super Bowl champion Nick Foles have all joined the Eagles from other teams and had tremendous success in the City of Brotherly Love, however, Barkley has proven he's not the best player on the Eagles but maybe the top superstar in the league.
Surely the Eagles will need another superhuman performance or two in the final weeks of the season if they want to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history.
