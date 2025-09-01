Sonia Citron breaks impressive Caitlin Clark WNBA rookie record
Caitlin Clark has changed the WNBA's trajectory since being drafted last season. The Indiana Fever star set a fair few records as a rookie, showing that she could back up the hype at the highest level. But as the game continues to grow, other really good players are making a name for themselves too.
Paige Bueckers this season has people suggesting she might end up becoming the greatest WNBA star ever. She's been consistently breaking records as a rookie. However, it's a Washington Mystics rookie that's achieved something that has the WNBA world abuzz at the moment.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers quotes Stephen Curry in message to Dallas Wings fans
In a recent game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Citron scored 12 points. This marked her 36th game with a double-digit tally out of the 41 she has played in. By doing so, she broke the record Clark had set last season for most double-digit scoring games by a rookie.
While Citron is almost certain to not win Rookie of the Year, she is making it known that she has the potential to develop into a WNBA star. She has the fourth-highest percentage for three-point shooting in the whole league, shooting an incredible 43.9 percent from deep.
The Mystics will be delighted to see her progress, the third overall pick in 2025 is proving that her team made the right decision by picking her. Hopefully she continues her progress and the growing league gets another star they can showcase.
