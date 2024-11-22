Building domed stadiums prevents cinematic football experiences
By Max Weisman
When the snow picked up during Thursday night's game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, fans were reminded what they'll lose if Cleveland goes through with their plans to build a new domed stadium. In October, the Browns announced intentions for a stadium in the suburb of Brook Park, about 20 minutes from Huntington Bank Field.
When the decision was announced, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said he was disappointed in the Browns' decision to leave downtown Cleveland. Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said moving to a new stadium would be better for the team than renovating its current one. A dome, though, would deprive us of beautiful snow games like the one Thursday night.
One team that has reason to build a dome to get out of the snow would be the Buffalo Bills, but their new stadium won't have one. In the past, the Bills have paid fans $20 an hour to clear snow from the stands to get the stadium ready for games. A dome would fix that issue. However, their new stadium, set to open in 2026, will not have a roof. The team made the decision based on the belief that fans would not want a roof, which has some merit. Every time the Bills play a snow game, Bills Mafia throws snowballs up in the air when they score, seemingly more rowdy than normal. The Browns should have taken a page out of Buffalo's notebook.
As for the snow game itself, the 2-8 Browns upset the 3-8 Steelers 24-19 after a Nick Chubb two-yard touchdown with 57 seconds to play. The snow played a factor, and even had Steelers wide receiver George Pickens calling it the reason the Browns won.
"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today's game," Pickens said. "I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today."
The Steelers have played in the snow before, so Pickens' comments raised some eyebrows. Pittsburgh will still be atop the AFC North Standings at the end of the week even with a win by the Baltimore Ravens by virtue of Pittsburgh's win over Baltimore last week. That race could come down to the wire. The two teams will play again on December 21.
