Robert Kraft continues to be denied Hall of Fame shot
By Max Weisman
Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots since 1994, has been passed over once again for consideration to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, sources told ESPN's Don Van Natta. Each year, the nine-member Hall of Fame contributor committee advances one name for consideration by Hall of Fame voters and instead of choosing Kraft, the committee chose Ralph Hay. Hay was a co-founder of the league and owner of the Canton Bulldogs from 1918-1922.
This marks the 13th year Kraft has been considered by a Hall committee but failed to advance out of consideration. The Hall is expected to announce next month that Hay and four other candidates will be considered for the Hall.
According to Van Natta, several Hall of Fame voters were shocked that Kraft wasn't a finalist for the Hall this year. Earlier in the year, the Hall announced coaches and contributors would be split into separate categories, seemingly making it easier for an owner like Kraft to be considered.
"It's a huge surprise," a source who insisted on anonymity told Van Natta. "And it's very disappointing. Unless you are an NFL historian, you don't know who Ralph Hay is."
Some historians say without Hay, the NFL would not exist today, but at the same time, he's had opportunities to be considered since 1963 and has never been a finalist until this year. He also didn't believe players should be paid.
Kraft, meanwhile, is in the midst of his 31st season as owner of the Patriots, owning the team during its most successful era. He was responsible for bringing Bill Belichick to New England, trading a first-round pick to the New York Jets for the head coach. Belichick drafted Brady, and everyone knows what happened next.
The Patriots have had a winning record in 24 of the 30 completed seasons with Kraft as owner, winning 19 division titles and making 22 playoff appearances. New England has won six Super Bowls and made 10 under Kraft's ownership. He deserves a Gold Jacket.
