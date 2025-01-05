Simone Biles needs to teach her NFL husband how to do the Lambeau Leap (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
Simone Biles is one of the most decorated and elite Olympic athletes of all time, but it's clear that her husband and Chicago Bears safety, Jonathan Owens, could learn a thing or two about jumping from his better half.
Owens returned to Lambeau Field on Sunday - where he spent last season playing for the Green Bay Packers - and had the chance to do the Lambeau Leap, but it didn't go according to plan.
Owens attempted the end zone jump and barely made it halfway up the wall before falling to the ground. Even FOX commentators, Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston, had a field day taking shots at Owens and bringing up the fact that his wife would be "shaking her head."
Biles is an 11-time Olympic medalist, including seven gold medals, but she recently came out and said that she's not a guarantee to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
RELATED: Brandon Aubrey drills a kickoff at a Cowboys cheerleader, sums up Dallas' season
The bright side for the Bears is that they have the chance to spoil the Packers' season finale and force them into the number seven seed in the NFC playoffs with a loss. That would mean Green Bay has to travel to the no. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles for next week's Wild Card round.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Ravens’ SB chances in doubt with Zay Flowers injury
NBA: Wemby could become youngest MVP ever
NFL: QB questions abound in latest mock drafts
MLB: Ichiro leads list of three likely new Hall of Famers