Shedeur Sanders' trainer compares quarterback to surprising NFL star
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been the hottest topic of conversation in the NFL ahead of the 2025 Draft.
No prospect has a wider variance on his stock, depending on who you talk to. You can find people who think he won't fall lower than the top 3, and you can find people who think he's going to fall into the back half of the first round, and everything in between.
Now, Sanders' trainer has entered the fray, sharing a surprising comparison to a current NFL star.
Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Darrell Colbert, Jr. said that Sanders reminds him of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
"I think Joe Burrow's a great fit," Colbert said, "One of the guys from Colorado brought that up...when I was trying to kind of figure out who kind of fit who Shedeur was, and I think that was a great fit. Just the way Joe Burrow was always confident, always calm, like, Shedeur is always this."
"Joe does a great job of being accurate, understanding the system," Colbert continued, "I think the comparison really works is the year that and [the Bengals] went to the Super Bowl he was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL, and was still productive. That's who Shedeur was."
It's a bold comparison for Sanders, who has drawn criticism during the draft process for his confidence, and for holding onto the ball for too long on plays. But there is some truth to the comparison as well.
While Burrow has a better arm than Sanders, he relies more on his accuracy to make plays, and on placing the ball where only his receiver can get it. Sanders' style of quarterbacking is similar in that regard. Burrow is a less reluctant runner than Sanders, but, much like the Colorado quarterback, has spent much of his career running for his life or under regular pressure behind a soft offensive line.
Sanders figures to continue to be a polarizing figure in the pre-draft process, but the potential there is undeniable.
