Shedeur Sanders doesn't care if he goes first in the NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
There's a very real chance that Shedeur Sanders is selected first overall in April's NFL Draft, but in the event that he doesn't go number one the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback says he doesn't have any problem with it.
The consensus at this stage of the year is that Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward will be the first quarterback taken in the draft, but both players are coming off of strong seasons and have the swagger that an NFL organization wants for a player to lead their franchise.
Still, Sanders won't have any ill-will towards Ward or whoever goes number one in April. He simply cares about being selected by a team that's a good fit and will help him grow as a player.
“Why?” Sanders said to Kevin Clark of ESPN. “I think about it like this: These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 that don’t really matter to me at the end of the day. I could go No. 1, but it may not be a fit. I could go No. 2 and it’d be a fit. I could go No. 3 and it’d be a fit. It’s all about fit.”
It's a positive way of thinking for a player that has been in the limelight for his entire college career. Some say Sanders is a bit too cocky, but when you listen to him speak about his future he doesn't come off that way at all.
RELATED: Josh Allen gets emotional after winning his first NFL MVP award
There's a fine line between confidence and cockiness, and even though Sanders may toe that line at times, he has the chance to be a fantastic addition to an NFL team come April and it'll be fascinating to see where he lands when the Tennessee Titans are officially on the clock.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Super Bowl LIX Preview
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Brady clarifies his role with Raiders
NBA: How Luka subtly pushed for the Mark Williams trade
NBA:Cavs’ De’Andre Hunter acquisition shows how serious they are