Steph Curry scored 56 points to prove yet again he's the best show in the NBA
By Joe Lago
"It never gets old watching," Steve Kerr said.
"I’m honored and lucky to share the court with him," Draymond Green said.
"I'm glad on I'm this side of it," Jimmy Butler said.
RELATED: Draymond Green boldly predicts Warriors will 'win the championship'
Stephen Curry had another one of those nights where he detonates, demoralizes and delights in a way he is truly only capable.
The greatest player ever to shoot a basketball scored a season-high 56 points to lead his resurgent Golden State Warriors to a 121-115 road victory against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, and the performance that thrilled the Kia Center crowd also served as the latest reminder of Curry's greatness with his 37th birthday just 15 days away.
As usual, Curry put on a show with his outrageous marksmanship from long range. He made 12 of 19 3-pointers for his NBA-record 26th career game with double-digit 3s, and his 21 first-half points and five 3s prevented a determined Orlando squad (which lost by 40 to the Cleveland Cavaliers two nights earlier) from running the Warriors out of the gym.
Curry's last 3-pointer of the first half — a 51-foot heave to beat the halftime buzzer — reduced Golden State's deficit to 66-52. Said Kerr: "I thought that set a good tone for the second half. It gave us a little bit of a lift. Everyone was excited."
The second half was classic Curry. He scored 22 points and buried four 3-pointers to inspire a 40-21 third-quarter blitz. He celebrated his ninth 3 of the game by strutting around the court and stopping to practice his golf swing.
"We had nothing going, and he kind of kept us afloat," Green said afterward. "He continued that in the third quarter and completely took the game over. That was special for sure."
At times, with so many Curry/Warriors fans in the crowd, it sounded like a game at Chase Center in San Francisco. Curry admitted to feeling more at home in Orlando's arena due to the shooter-friendly lighting but also the presence of Dub Nation.
"You feel a different energy," Curry told reporters. "Our fan base has grown a little bit. I know the home team never likes that. But it's just good energy in here. The fans seem to be into it and they love when a show starts to happen. So, yeah, I look forward to playing here."
His career numbers in Orlando reflect that sentiment. Before Thursday, Curry averaged 26.4 points in 23 road games against the Magic, shooting 44.6% on 3-pointers. He makes 3s at a higher clip in only six other arenas.
Curry's actions after the final buzzer confirmed it was a special night. He asked the referee for the basketball as a memento, and he tossed his jersey to his mom Sonya before walking off the court.
How much longer can Curry continue to perform at the peak of his powers? Who knows? Fans know by now to relish every time he puts on a show.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: LeBron is locked in on defense
NFL: Pre-Combine mock draft
NFL: Where will Matthew Stafford land?
CFB: New Playoff proposals likely to make things worse