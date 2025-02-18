Luka Doncic gets new L.A. mural with a beloved Lakers legend
By Joe Lago
How do you know an athlete in Los Angeles has truly been accepted by Angelenos? Easy. When the sports star gets the full mural treatment.
The new mural of Luka Doncic on Melrose Avenue in Beverly Grove shows just how quickly he has found a way into the hearts of Lakers fans since being acquired by the Dallas Mavericks in the most shocking trade in NBA history.
The street art combines the franchise's former prince of the city with its current royalty. A smiling Kobe Bryant and a grinning Doncic are depicted on the side of Carrera Cafe before they're about to dap up each other and hug.
The painting is based on a moment in 2019 at the then-Staples Center when Doncic met up with Bryant and his daughter Gigi after a Mavericks-Lakers game.
The final touches of the mural were applied Monday. One of the two artists, Arutyun Gozukuchikyan, said it was commissioned by Carrera Cafe, and they began painting last Friday.
"I was a big fan, so I'm always happy to do Kobe. I always want to have him involved," Gozukuchikyan told NBC4 Los Angeles.
"Especially in a moment like this. (The Luka-Kobe meeting) was in 2019, and we would've never imagined this image to come true. And him being the new face of the organization, I thought it was extremely fitting just having Kobe do the introduction of 'Welcome to L.A.'"
Gozukuchikyan said he was "itching" to do a Doncic mural since he joined the Lakers.
"When they reached out to me, it was perfect timing," he said. "And it's a great location to do it."
