Shaquille O’Neal questions Jayson Tatum’s Hall of Fame credentials
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics dealt with severe disappointment during their title defense. The team was eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the New York Knicks, and Tatum suffered a devastating Achilles injury during the series.
The team has a huge offseason coming up, and there are no guarantees that the core will remain together. However, they did achieve something historic last season, having added their names to the list of NBA champions, with Tatum being the best player on the team
RELATED: 2025 NBA Finals MVP is a no-brainer; it's Paul George
JT has been an All-Star six times in a row. He has enjoyed postseason success since entering the league. Many think he's already a Hall of Famer, but Shaquille O'Neal doesn't seem to agree.
Speaking on The Big Podcast, O'Neal questioned his co-host, Adam Lefkoe, when he brought up Tatum's case for the Hall of Fame. Shaq suggested that there are two, one that's the regular Basketball Hall of Fame, and another that's the 'bad motherf*****' Hall of Fame.
Having won a championship, a gold medal, and making the All-NBA First Team four times would likely qualify the 27-year-old to become a Hall of Famer, but O'Neal isn't ready to put him in the conversation just yet.
He named LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic among the only current players to make the cut, and it's likely that he just forgot to mention Kevin Durant.
Whatever the Lakers legend may think, there's almost no chance JT doesn't get selected. He's also only just 27 years old, there's a lot of basketball left in his career.
