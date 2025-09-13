Shaquille O’Neal makes heartwarming revelation about Kobe Bryant’s mom
The passing of Kobe Bryant hit the NBA world hard; his tragic death still affects those affiliated with the Los Angeles Lakers and basketball fans in general. But everyone's grief pales in comparison to the loss his family feels every day, including his mother, Pamela Bryant.
For any parent, there can be no greater sorrow than losing a child, and so it falls upon those around them to help them through it. Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe's partner in their greatest basketball successes, recently revealed that he's been making an effort to do just that.
“Their mom has been through a lot in a couple of years, and that takes a toll, and sometimes you just need somebody to just call to check on you," O'Neal told People magazine. "I don't know what it feels like to lose a son and a husband, so l'm sure she has a lot of pain that she's dealing with.
"I just try to make her smile. I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so it's 'I'll see you when I see you'. Call your mom. Call your brother. Call the homeboy you used to party with in college. Forever is a long time.”
Shaq and Kobe famously had their differences during their careers, but all that is irrelevant at this point. Some things are simply more important than basketball, and it's no surprise to see O'Neal doing everything he can for Kobe's family.
