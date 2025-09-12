Magic Johnson reveals his NBA GOAT between Michael Jordan and LeBron James
The NBA GOAT debate is one of those endless discussions that fans just love to engage in. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell get their due share of love in this conversation, it invariably boils down to two names: Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
MJ was the man who catapulted the NBA to its current levels as the centerpiece of the six-time champion Chicago Bulls dynasty. LeBron James has four championships of his own, including arguably the greatest one ever, and is the leading all-time scorer in league history.
Not everyone is qualified to give their opinions on the debate, but that doesn't stop them. But a consensus Top 10 player of all time, like Magic Johnson, certainly is. The Los Angeles Lakers legend made his pick clear in a recent clip that went viral on social media.
"I love my boy, I love him," Magic said, talking about LeBron. "But when Michael Jordan took off with that tongue out, hold up, listen, cuz a lot of you weren't born yet. In 1991, against my Lakers, right hand, we thought we had him. He looked as we went down, he switched it to the left, tongue went left. spun it against the glass and good.
"There's nobody alive that's been able to do just that. That boy is too bad. But LeBron is a bad boy too, but he's not Michael. I love LeBron, but no no no."
There is no objective answer to who the GOAT is, but for people of Magic's generation, they do tend to lean towards Jordan. James could strengthen his case if he could win another ring alongside Luka Doncic on the Lakers, and another ring for his team might just change Johnson's mind, too.
