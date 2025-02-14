Shaq has hilarious NSFW moment during NBA on TNT broadcast (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
As the NBA season is quickly approaching All-Star weekend, a painful truth must be remembered: this is our final season with NBA on TNT.
NBA on TNT has been the standard of basketball coverage for decades, and sadly, money has ruined one of the greatest things going for the NBA.
However, that has stopped the group of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith from continuing to entertain the masses.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark's declined invite forced NBA to scrap big All-Star Weekend plans
This past Thursday, O'Neal delivered a moment that will go down as one of the funniest moments in the history of the show.
Check out the clip below:
O'Neal let a few expletives rip while having a little fun discussing the future of the program. Anytime someone takes the words of Marshawn Lynch, it should be expected to be gold.
Shaq's Not Safe for Work moment immediately went viral, as once again, the cast of the most popular NBA talk show proved how valuable they really are.
Fans know what the future holds, and that is that NBA on TNT will soon be a thing of the past. This All-Star weekend will be the last in the rich history of the program.
While it is becoming more sad as the days pass, rest assured that this group will deliver golden content all the way up to the final broadcast.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bill Nye’s got the Guardians in 2025
NFL: Mock Draft 9.0: Is Travis Hunter going first?
NFL: A.J. Brown says Super Bowl satisfaction was ‘short lived’
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Luka debut delivers big numbers for ESPN