Ian Rapoport net worth: NFL Network insider salary, job history & more

Rich Eisen introduces Ian Rapoport on the NFL Combine broadcast: "He is the Jake Paul of NFL Network. Lots of buzz. He's trending with no punches thrown. Ian Rapoport."



Rapoport: "I'm properly caffeinated. Lot of great coffee brands; Dunkin' does a really nice job..." 🏈🎙️🥊☕️ https://t.co/D2rRTbLnhu pic.twitter.com/p3wLf3l2sT