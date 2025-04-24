Ian Rapoport net worth: NFL Network insider salary, job history & more
By Matt Reed
There are two names synonymous when it comes to covering the NFL in recent years, with ESPN"s Adam Schefter and a star at the NFL Network, Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport joined NFL Network back in 2012 covering the league and eventually becoming one of the leading sources of inside information involving the NFL, including major trades, NFL Draft speculation and many more topics.
While Rapoport's exact salary is unknown, some speculate that his annual salary was around $850,000 back in 2022. However, those numbers were never verified and his exact contract with the league remains unknown at this stage.
The New York native began his career covering the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide before making the jump to the NFL as a beat reporter for the Boston Herald covering the New England Patriots.
Since becoming one of the main figures covering the league over the past decade-plus Rapoport has gone toe-to-toe battling with ESPN's Schefter to get scoops out first.
