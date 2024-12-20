Shane Gillis bringing the funny to ESPN College GameDay to kickoff CFP
By Josh Sanchez
The College Football Playoff officially kicks off on Friday night with a primetime showdown between the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers in South Bend.
ESPN College GameDay will be on the scene for the first of two consecutive shows before heading to Columbus for No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday night.
Ahead of Friday night's game, College GameDay announced its guest picker for the show with comedian and Notre Dame superfan Shane Gillis tabbed with the honor of joining Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee to share his picks.
It shouldn't be hard to guess who Gillis, who surprisingly was very briefly a Division I football player at West Point, is going to go with.
With Gillis on set, keep your eyes peeled for a viral moment or two with the comedian's no-holds barred approach always leaving him unpredictable.
After all, if you remember, the last time a ruthless comic was on College GameDay the world saw roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe join Pat McAfee during his kicking segment and ruthlessly ether the student attempting the kick.
Don't expect Gillis to be as brutal, but he will still bring the jokes.
Kickoff between the Fighting Irish and Hoosiers is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN, so get your popcorn ready.
ESPN College GameDay: Viewing Information & Details
Date: Friday, December 20, 2024
Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: South Bend, Indiana
TV Info: ESPN
