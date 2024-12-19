Notre Dame gets in the holiday spirit with new concession dessert for CFP
By Tyler Reed
Notre Dame and Indiana will kick off the 2024 College Football Playoff when they meet on Friday night. Not only will the game make history as the first game of a 12 team playoff, but it will also be bragging rights, as the winning team can gloat as being the best team in the state of Indiana.
However, the Indiana state championship is not what I have my eyes on. No, it's the glorious new creation that the great folks from South Bend have created that will fill all your holiday needs when you go to the concession stand looking for something a little sweet.
Would you just look at it! According to Tyler Horka, who covers the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame Stadium will be selling a bread pudding shamrock filled with Bailey's Irish Cream and Fighting Irish Caramel Sauce that could put even a pre-diabetic in a coma.
RELATED: Josh Allen credits Hailee Steinfeld as 'huge part' of his MVP-caliber season
If things turn out bad for Irish fans, no worries. You will be able to drown your sorrows in a sweet treat that makes me salivate just by looking at it. Concession prices are usually steep, but that is the least of my worries when I look at this bad boy.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: It looks like a wrap for Famous Jameis
CFB: Tennessee fans creatively trolling Columbus bars
CFB: Your ultimate guide to all 12 CFP teams
Roundup: Now’s the time for Penix, Dame and Vrabel