Fans react to astronomical ticket prices for Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement
The Iowa Hawkeyes were home to Caitlin Clark during her incredible NCAA journey. Although Clark never won a title in March Madness, she impacted the game beyond expectations.
Clark's incredible popularity raked in a lot of money for the Hawkeyes as she went on to become the NCAA's all-time scoring leader.
Considering the exposure that she gave to the program, it was only a matter of time before the Hawkeyes announced her jersey retirement.
Well, Clark's #22 jersey will be hung in the rafters on Feb. 02, 2025, and as you'd expect, the ticket prices to attend the ceremony are humongous.
As of now, the tickets start at $711 and it's the most expensive in women's basketball
Evidently, basketball fans had a lot to say about the announcement.
One confused fan wrote: "Dude played one year and jersey already retired?so what she'll change jersey every year?"
Another added: "The Caitlin Clark effect is on full display! CC is the draw. No other women’s basketball player can do what she does, CC sells."
A fan said: "Caitlin seems to be taking the MJ approach of avoiding talking about divisive issues because it would make her less marketable. Large sections of her fan base and her critics spend a lot of time talking about this, but she stays out of it."
One fan brought the WNBA to the conversation: "Even with as good as Caitlin Clark is, I still can't bring myself to watch the WNBA."
This is just another way to show that Clark is indeed the face of women's basketball and the WNBA needs to make the most of her popularity as soon as possible.
